Real ID licenses will cost Pennsylvanians $60

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It will cost Pennsylvanians $60.50 to get their Real ID license when PennDOT starts issuing them next year.

The cost of a Real ID license will be $30, but you will also need to renew your current license at the same time, at a cost of $30.50.

Beginning in October 2020, you’ll need a Real ID rather than a regular driver’s license to enter secure federal buildings and board commercial flights within the U.S.

The $30 Real ID fee will be a one time fee, so you won’t have to pay it again in the future. Any time remaining on your existing, non-Real ID product will also be added on your new Real ID product.

“So, you get to keep the time that you already paid for. You’re not losing anything,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell. “We wanted to make it as convenient for the customer to take care of all of that at the same time. And, in the case of somebody that has a whole bunch of time left on their license, they don’t lose that time that they’ve already paid for. They get to keep it.”

PennDOT expects to begin issuing Real ID cards in the springs of 2019.