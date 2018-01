HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A York based transit provider will take over management of Capital Area Transit (CAT).

CAT board of directors signed a two year agreement with rabittransit. The board said it will help with with its financial struggles and is the first step in consolidating operations with other transit agencies in the region.

A spokesman for CAT said in a press release it would not affect services.

The contract will begin February 1, 2018.