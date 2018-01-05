Police chief arrested in child sex predator sting

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors say a Pennsylvania police chief solicited sex from an undercover agent who posed online as a 14-year-old girl.

Michael W. Diebold, the chief of the Leechburg Police Department in Armstrong County, also sent inappropriate pictures to the agent, who told Diebold he was an underage girl multiple times, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Diebold, 40, made plans to meet the “girl” and was arrested Friday when he arrived at a designated meeting place, Shapiro said.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Shapiro said in a news release.

Diebold is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both first-degree felonies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s