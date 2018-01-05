Pa. Farm Show Food Court opens Friday at noon

The Pa. Farm Show food court officially opens at noon Friday. It will remain open until 9 p.m. for visitors to grab dinner. Parking on Friday is free. When the show opens on Saturday, it will cost $15 to park.

New this year in the food court; three different flavors of chocolate-covered bacon and a fresh-baked cookie bundle. You can also sample pot pie, goulash and meatloaf for the first time.

The show itself features several new attractions this year, including a live calf birthing booth and cider and organic produce competitions.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday the Pa. Dairymen’s Association will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the milkshake. Celebrity servers will be there and local businesses will donate $1 for each shake purchased during that time frame. The money will fund an effort that supplies Pa. food banks with fresh milk.

