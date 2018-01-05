Opioid crisis, redistricting on state lawmakers’ 2018 agenda

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that the Pennsylvania Legislature will accomplish much in 2018.

For one, it’s an election year, making it harder to find agreement on politically divisive topics.

There’s a yawning partisan gap between the Republican priorities of the General Assembly and the Democratic agenda of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Pending court challenges to congressional district lines drawn in 2011 could produce work for lawmakers, if a court orders new maps.

Other potential challenges for the General Assembly this year include expanding the state’s response to the opioid crisis, addressing sexual harassment and shoring up pension funds for municipalities.

Both chambers return to Harrisburg on Jan. 22. The House has scheduled nine voting session days through March, the Senate 15.

