Mechanicsburg to recommend new football coach hire on Tuesday

Mechanicsburg has found its next football coach according to athletic director Seth Pehanich. Anthony Rose will be recommended to the school board at their meeting this Tuesday. The board will then vote on the decision. Rose is a teacher at Mechanicsburg High School and coached the freshman team this season.

Mechanicsburg is coming off a 3-7 season led by first year head coach Billy Furman. Furman helped the Wildcats snap a two year losing streak at Mechanicsburg, but was not brought back for a second season.

In November Furman told abc27, “The level of competitiveness that I bring didn’t mesh well with their expectations. They want the kids to try hard, if you lose by 100 and you try hard we’re happy. I want the kids to try hard too, but if you lose by 100 I’m going to be upset. I want to win games, I want to be in the playoffs and I want to compete.”

Regarding Furman’s departure Pehanich said in November “because this is a personnel matter we cannot comment any further.”

The story on Furman’s departure can be found in our archives here.