Lebanon man sought in shooting incident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lebanon man accused of shooting another man after an argument late Thursday.

Kalif K. Fletcher, 23, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street around 11:18 p.m. Police said the 30-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility and is recovering from an apparent gunshot wound to a finger on his left hand.

Police said Fletcher and the 30-year-old victim live in the same apartment building and knew each other from previous interactions. They do not believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Fletcher should call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.