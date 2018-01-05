HP recalls batteries for Notebooks, mobile workstations

PALO ALTO, Calif. (WHTM) – HP Inc. is recalling more than 50,000 batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and start a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring. Three reports of property damage totaled $4,500, and there has been one minor injury involving a first-degree burn to the hand.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

People should visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall.

The website has instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” and what to download if a battery is included in the recall.

The batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.