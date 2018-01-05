Flights to resume Friday at Kennedy Airport

Flights suspended at John F. Kennedy International Airport because of a massive snowstorm are set to resume Friday.

Flights were suspended at JFK due to strong winds and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm that has pummeled the East Coast with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the flights will resume at 7 a.m.

Air traffic suspensions at LaGuardia Airport have been lifted, but authorities advise passengers to contact their airlines regarding specific flights.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reports nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the United States. Those flights include more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

The storm roared up the East Coast and dumped as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow from the Carolinas to Maine. It also has unleashed record flooding.