It’s Winter again in Central Pa and, love it or hate it, the season can bring with it all sorts of hazards associated with the weather. Snowfall may look innocent and shoveling may just seem like another household chore, but moving the white stuff is responsible for sending thousands to the hospital each year.

On today’s First Aid Friday, we’ll learn about how to safely remove snow from your property and what to look out for to avoid a snow-related heart attack.