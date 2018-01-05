Farm Show Complex opens food court ahead of Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show does not officially open until tomorrow, but that’s not stopping big crowds from heading to the Farm Show Complex Food Court for some tasty treats.

The Food Court opened at noon Friday and stayed open until 9 PM, and there is no lack of choices. There’s the potato growers, The Dairy Council, the mushroom farmers, the apple growers, and the Pennsylvania Livestock Association.

Sue Sansom with the Livestock Association says things have been busier than usual getting ready for The Farm Show. “There’s a pork BBQ, it’s shredded with our own sauce on there, we also have our sliced roast beef, we heat it in the au jus to make it nice and tender, and we also have our now famous goat sloppy joe,” said Sansom.

Goat sloppy joes? I’m going to be careful and in fact I’m going to throw caution to the wind, not really, because this is kind of right up my alley. I’m going to need two hands for this goat sloppy joe. I’d say it’s “grrrreat” but that’s the wrong animal.