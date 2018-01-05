Ex-police chief gets ARD, most charges dropped in DUI case

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill’s former police chief will enter an intervention program and have a DUI charge cleared from his record if he successfully completes it.

Doug Hockenberry was admitted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program after pleading guilty Thursday to a summary traffic offense of disregarding traffic lanes, according to court records.

A district judge dismissed the other charges, including summary counts of careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.

Hockenberry, 46, will also pay fines and costs of $962. His driver’s license will be suspended for one year.

State police said Hockenberry was driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit on Nov. 5 when he crashed into a tree and some mailboxes in Perry County.

The borough council accepted his resignation Dec. 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s