Ex-police chief gets ARD, most charges dropped in DUI case

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill’s former police chief will enter an intervention program and have a DUI charge cleared from his record if he successfully completes it.

Doug Hockenberry was admitted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program after pleading guilty Thursday to a summary traffic offense of disregarding traffic lanes, according to court records.

A district judge dismissed the other charges, including summary counts of careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.

Hockenberry, 46, will also pay fines and costs of $962. His driver’s license will be suspended for one year.

State police said Hockenberry was driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit on Nov. 5 when he crashed into a tree and some mailboxes in Perry County.

The borough council accepted his resignation Dec. 19.