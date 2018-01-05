DA won’t prosecute road rage shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County district attorney’s office says it won’t prosecute a driver who fatally shot another man during a road rage incident.

Jamie Weimert, 27, died in an ambulance after the Nov. 12 incident at East Philadelphia and North Pine streets. He and the other driver had been involved in a crash, and witnesses said Weimert approached the other vehicle and was shot as he repeatedly punched the driver.

The 27-year-old man who shot Weimert was taken into custody for questioning but released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The district attorney’s office said it reviewed cell phone video of the shooting, as well as statements from witnesses and police, ballistic reports, and medical records.

“In light of all the evidence, facts and specific circumstances surrounding this incident, this office determined that the Commonwealth would be unable to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “An individual is not required to prove that they acted in self-defense. Rather, the law demands that the Commonwealth prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an individual did not act in self-defense.”

“We are appreciative of the thorough and professional investigation conducted by the York City Police Department. Moreover, we express our sincerest gratitude to the eyewitnesses who came forward and provided the critical information necessary to make the appropriate decision under the law.”