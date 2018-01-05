Brutal cold is here to stay for the weekend

Behind yesterday’s Nor’Easter, the region is gearing up for the coldest air of the season so far, although that sounds hard to believe. Arctic air and high winds will continue to wrap around the back of this storm through the upcoming weekend. Today will offer partly cloudy skies and highs in the teens. Although the sun will be out, it will not be warm or even close to feeling like it today. Expect wind gusts over 45 mph at times, with wind chills values in the -10 to -20 range. If you can stay indoors today, that would be a smart plan. Tonight will feature more blustery conditions as lows dip to 1 degree early tomorrow morning. Wind chills overnight will again be below zero.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine, but plenty of arctic air as well. The winds don’t shut off tomorrow, meaning more wind chills at -10 to -20 degrees through Saturday evening. Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower teens. It will continue to feel pretty brutal until Sunday afternoon. After near record cold Sunday morning (temperatures near 0 degrees), the winds finally die down and temperatures “warm” into the mid 20s. Clouds will also increase late in the day. Looking ahead to next week, signs are pointing to a wintry mix event by late Monday. This could turn into a freezing rain and ice situation and we will be monitoring this storm closely through the weekend. After that storm, temperatures finally turn around and get back into the 40s for the middle part of next week. Ah, sweet relief! Until then, stay in and stay warm!