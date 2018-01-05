$10 million road work project coming to Interstate 83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has a traffic alert for people who drive along part of Interstate 83 in York County. Upcoming roadwork could affect your commute.

An estimated $10 million paving project should kick off in the spring, according to PennDOT Spokesperson Mike Crochunis. It will start at Exit 10/Loganville and extend to the Maryland line in both directions.

The project includes nighttime lane closures and traffic changes. This is part of the larger Shrewsbury Interchange Project.

“The I-83 pavement and bridge need to be rehabilitated and repaired due to age and deterioration. This rehab work will precede the construction of the new Exit 4 interchange which should be under construction the following year,” Crochunis said.

Work is expected to continue through the winter of 2019.