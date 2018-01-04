Woman charged with assault on mother

Jamie Cooper (Fairview Township Police Department)

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Fairview Township woman was arrested after police say she assaulted her mother to the point her mother suffered a broken arm and fractured her hip.

Jamie Cooper, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police said Cooper’s mother was unable to call for help after the Dec. 27 assault, and it was more than five hours before another person arrived at the home and discovered her condition.

Cooper was released after posting $30,000 bail.

