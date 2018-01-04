Wolf vows to protect medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll pursue legal action if Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is threatened by federal interference.

Wolf also urged Congress to take action to protect states that legalized medical marijuana.

The governor said he wrote letters to congressional leaders, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions on Thursday rescinded a policy that allowed states to legalize marijuana without federal intervention.

“Despite backwards moves by the Trump administration, I will continue to protect cancer patients, kids with epilepsy, veterans with PTSD, and all Pennsylvanians seeking relief from legal medical marijuana,” Wolf said in a statement. “In Pennsylvania, we legalized medical marijuana in an overwhelming and bipartisan fashion, and we are months away from getting this medicine to patients that need it.”

“The Trump Administration must put patients’ rights first, and I will not stand for backwards attacks on the progress made in Pennsylvania to provide medicine to those in need,” he continued. “We are evaluating the exact impact rescinding the directive could have on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, but I will continue to do everything in my power to protect Pennsylvania patients.”

David Freed, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said his office has no intention of disrupting Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

“I believe that there are sufficient safeguards in the law to ensure that the products will be used as intended under the supervision of medical professionals,” Freed said in a statement.

“We will continue to pursue high volume dealers of illegal controlled substances by all available means including the use of money laundering statutes, the unlicensed money transmitter statute, and the Bank Secrecy Act,” he said.

“Today’s memo returns trust and local control to federal prosecutors and allows us to make the decisions on employing our precious resources to reduce violent crime, dismantle criminal organizations, and stem the tide of the heroin and opioid crisis.”