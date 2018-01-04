Wind chills Friday expected to bring widespread problems

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The wind was blowing snow across Route 72 near East Petersburg, in Lancaster County.

Randy Gockley, the Director of Lancaster County Emergency Management, said it could be a sign of things ahead.

“The ongoing blowing snow is going to be a concern. Even with a small amount of snow, as light and fluffy as it is, it’s going to travel across the roadways and highways,” he said.

Gockley said they will also be watching for widespread power outages. He warned about the dangers the expected subzero wind chills could bring to pipes.

“Hopefully, people have taken their precautions,” he said. “(They should) have their water lines insulated but certainly watch throughout the weekend for any potential water leaks.”

The expected subzero wind chills could also bring dangers to your health.

Doctors at WellSpan Family Medicine said frostbite can start in as little as 10 minutes when wind chills dip below zero.

Dr. Stephanie Ashbaugh said folks need to bundle up. She said people with respiratory problems should be on high alert.

“If you have respiratory problems such as asthma or emphysema and you have a rescue inhaler, you should keep it on you so that if you start to have accute shortness of breath you have something you can do to try and counteract that,” she said.