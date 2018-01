SOUTH MOUNTAIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Waynesboro man died after a single-vehicle crash in Quincy Township early Thursday.

Charles D. Kauffman, 36, was driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra on Loop Road and struck a utility pole after losing control in a curve around 3:35 a.m., state police in Chambersburg said in a news release.

Kauffman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, police said.