Sears Holdings to close 3 local Kmart, Sears stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sears Holdings Corporation, the owner of the Sears and Kmart retail store brands, will close three more local stores and 100 additional stores nationwide.

The Kmart on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, the Kmart in Enola’s Summerdale Plaza, and the Sears at 1155 Carlisle Street in Hanover will all close between early March and early April, the company said in a news release. The Sears Auto Center in Hanover will close later this month.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12.

Sears Holdings said it has notified employees of the affected stores. It did not say how many employees are affected. Eligible workers will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” the company said in a statement. “In the process, as previously announced, we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

Sears Holdings closed more than 150 stores in the early part of 2017, including the Sears store at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill and Kmart stores in Mechanicsburg and Lancaster.