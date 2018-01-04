Radon Action Month

The Department of Environmental Protection works to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land and water from pollution and to provide for the health and safety of its citizens through a cleaner environment. We work as partners with individuals, organizations, governments and businesses to prevent pollution and restore our natural resources.

Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that can enter a home from the ground and is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Testing is as simple as one, two, three: Pick up an inexpensive test at a hardware store, open it and set it on a surface in your basement, and in several days mail the test to the lab. Another option is to hire a certified radon professional.

We’ll learn more from an expert about what actions to take to free your home of radon.