HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted in a theft case.

Susquehanna Township police released surveillance photos of the woman. They said on Dec. 23, she bought a hair cap with a $100 bill at a Walnut Street business. She left the store with the merchandise, $96 in change, and the $100 bill.

Anyone who can identify her should call Detective Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.