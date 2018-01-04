Police ID elderly couple dead in Liverpool house fire

By Published: Updated:
(Credit: Doug Arnold)

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released the names of an elderly Perry County couple who died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald L. Miller Sr., 84, and his wife, 82-year-old Alice I. Miller, died in the fire at 601 North Front Street in Liverpool, state police said in a news release.

The couple was trapped in the home when firefighters arrived around 3 p.m. Firefighters tried to rescue them but could not.

Investigators said the fire was caused by careless use of a propane heater that was too close to combustible materials in the living room.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s