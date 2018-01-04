Pennsylvania hunter bags new record buck

By Published:
Ron Shaulis holding his record-breaking typical whitetail deer rack taken with a compound bow on Oct. 24, 2017. L to R: Official Boone and Crockett Club scorer Ray Brugler, Ron, and Game Commission Big-Game Scoring Program Coordinator and official B&C Club scorer Bob D’Angelo (Credit: Pennsylvania Game Commission)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-point whitetail buck taken with a compound bow is the state’s new record holder in the typical archery category, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced after scoring the deer Thursday.

Ron Shaulis, of West Newton, harvested the trophy deer in Westmoreland County in October. He said he didn’t know what he had until he took the rack to a taxidermist.

“He told me I should definitely get it scored, as it might be a new record,” Shaulis told the game commission. “That’s when I knew I wanted to take it to Harrisburg to get it officially scored.”

The game commission said the rack had a net score of 185-4/8, which surpasses the previous record of 178-2/8 from a buck harvested in Allegheny County in 2004. The main beams were recorded at 25 and 26 inches, and the inside spread measured more than 20 inches.

