Pennsylvania gives approval to first medical pot dispensary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Health Department says it’s given the state’s first all-clear for a medical marijuana dispensary to begin providing the drug, once it’s available from a licensed grower.

The Keystone Canna Remedies dispensary in Bethlehem received state authorization Thursday, a major milestone in Pennsylvania’s new medical marijuana program.

Nine entities to grow and process medical marijuana have previously been approved.

Officials say their products are expected to be available to patients in the coming four months.

A 2016 state law legalized medical marijuana for people suffering from one of 17 qualifying conditions.

More than a thousand Pennsylvania patients have been certified by a doctor to use medical marijuana.