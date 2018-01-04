Man arrested for hiding gun boy found, shot sister

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have arrested a Harrisburg man accused of leaving a stolen gun where a 10-year-old boy found it, mistook it for a toy, and shot his 6-year-old sister in the chest last month.

The U. S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took Tremayne James into custody without incident Thursday in the 1800 block of Forster Street, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

James, 24, is charged with receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and related charges. He had been on the run since the Dec. 7 shooting that critically injured the girl.

James, a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns, is accused of hiding the .40-caliber handgun in the home, in the 1100 block of Cloverly Road, where the 10-year-old boy was able to find it.

Police said the gun had been reported stolen in Susquehanna Township.