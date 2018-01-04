Farm Show’s butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The butter sculpture has been revealed.

A longstanding Pennsylvania Farm Show tradition, the butter sculpture is carved from a half-ton of butter. This year’s theme is the diversity of Pennsylvania agriculture, specifically the careers and roles that support the dairy industry.

The butter came from waste scrap butter that is not suitable for human consumption. After the show, all that butter will go to a Pennsylvania farm and turned into energy in a methane digester.

The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Saturday.

