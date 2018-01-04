Dauphin County opts out of VGT’s at truck stops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County opting out of video gaming terminals at truck stops. VGT’s or video gaming terminals are machines with casino style games.

“Whether it’s a good thing for our county or not a good thing for our county, we just didn’t have the information yet,” said Commissioner Jeff Haste.

Dauphin County was one of 12 counties eligible to opt out because they are already host to a casino.

Dauphin County is home to Hollywood Casino owned by Penn National, but the commissioners say fear of the VGT’s competing with the casino was not why they opted out.

“We’re trying to figure that out and again it will be driven upon, those sites and how they positively or negatively impact those communities and the overall budget,” said Haste.

Rutters has expressed interest in having VGT’s in Dauphin County. The commissioners can still opt back in.

Truck stops can have up to 5 VGT’s.