CAT cut backs causing driver lay-offs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Capital Area Transit Board voted to consolidate routes and cut back the number of trips on routes.

CAT is looking to scale back the nighttime route from downtown Harrisburg to midtown Harrisburg as well as a route from Harrisburg to Enola. The CAT board is striving to cut costs by eight percent, the company is trying to find new ways to be more efficient.

At least 5 employees will lose their jobs because of the cutbacks. CAT says they will look to offer those employees part-time jobs.

“We have a new management team coming in, and we’re going to review everything from all personnel and all ridership. We’ll be looking at everything,” said Eric Bugaile, CAT board chairman.

The board also voted to eliminate vacant administrative roles to cut back on cost as well.