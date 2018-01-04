Brush with coastal storm brings some light snow this morning

The Nor’Easter is currently racing up the east coast and will continue to bring light snow locally through the mid-morning hours. The morning commute will be tricky in spots that see light snow due to cold temperatures in the 20s. The snow will lay quickly and produce slick roadways so use caution during this morning’s commute. The farther west you live in the viewing area, the less likely you are to see steady snowfall today. For Harrisburg, York, and points east like Lancaster and Lebanon, the snow will be light, but a Coating-3″ is still possible with this storm. The steady snow should be winding down by the mid-morning hours. Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 20s. However, as the storm moves up into New England later this afternoon, windy and frigid conditions wrap around the back of it. Wind speeds over 25 mph will be sustained later today through Friday. Wind chills of -10 to -20 are likely tonight and tomorrow morning, so take the proper precautions. The recent ice box across Central PA will continue for sure…

The weekend will bring more potential for record cold as more polar air spills southward. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature low temperatures near 0 degrees. It is going to get worse before it gets better as the saying goes. By early next week, another storm looks to pull in warmer air and bring a wintry mix by the second half of Monday into Tuesday. We will track it for you and keep you posted. In the meantime, stay warm during these frigid days (and nights) ahead! Although the snow will create tricky travel for a few hours this morning, the bigger deal will be the cold and winds behind this storm. It’s going to be a rough 4 day stretch…but as mentioned above, hang in there…warmer days are ahead!