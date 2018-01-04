2 charged in fentanyl-related overdose deaths

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are accused of making separate drug deliveries that caused the fentanyl-related deaths of two Millersville men.

Joseph Colomba, 19, and Shawn Stanford, 34, are charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Colomba had a role in the Feb. 5 death of a 34-year-old man. The man obtained fentanyl-laced heroin from an acquaintance, who got it from Colomba.

The acquaintance, Angela Giambilis, also is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Colomba is already serving an 8-to-20-year sentence for delivering a fatal batch of heroin to a Lancaster County man in 2016, and related drug charges.

Stanford is charged with supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a 34-year-old man who died at a Kready Avenue home on Nov. 14.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.