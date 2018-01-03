Your stuff is spying on you. Here’s what you can do about it

We used to be worried about Big Brother. Now, we’re inviting him into our homes in the form of phones, voice assistants, and even children’s toys.

In the latest episode of the ABC27 podcast, On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire and Kendra Nichols talk to John Sancenito from security firm INA, Inc about why your Christmas gifts may be creepy, how to balance convenience and privacy, and the steps you can take to make sure your kids’ tech toys aren’t spying on them.

