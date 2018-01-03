Woman critically injured in house fire

SOUTH MOUNTAIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman is hospitalized in critical condition after firefighters rescued her from her burning home early Wednesday.

Jean E. Verdier, 69, was rescued from the first floor of her home in the 10700 block of South Mountain Road, in Quincy Township, around 6:30 a.m., state police in Chambersburg said in a news release.

She was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Police said the fire began on the first floor. The cause has not been determined,.but no signs of foul play have been discovered.