Waynesboro man gets 40 years for child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man will serve 40 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Evan M. Lawbaugh, 34, of Waynesboro, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of production of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Lawbaugh sexually assaulted a toddler boy and a 4-year-old girl. Lawbaugh admitted that he recorded the assaults. He also distributed videos of the assault on the toddler online.

Lawbaugh also possessed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography, including images depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

He has a prior conviction for possessing child pornography in 2015.