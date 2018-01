T. Marzetti recalls frozen biscuit dough

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHTM) – T. Marzetti Company has recalled frozen biscuit dough distributed in Pennsylvania and other states because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected products have been removed from store shelves.

The recall applies only to the products listed below. All “Best By” dates are included.

Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.