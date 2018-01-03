Police ID man struck by tractor-trailer in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a 74-year-old man who was struck and injured by a tractor-trailer near the Camp Hill Shopping Center.

Javier J. Gallo, of East Stroudsburg, remained in critical condition Wednesday at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, a state police spokesman said.

Gallo was stepping out of his 1998 Honda Accord around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the passing tractor-trailer struck him and his car on the Route 15 southbound ramp from Route 581 West.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Police said the tractor-trailer driver did not stop, but a trooper pulled him over a few miles from the scene. The trooper was investigating a previous rear-end crash involving Gallo and his Honda.

No charges have been filed so far.