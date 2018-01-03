Police: Email about Landisville speeding ticket is a scam

By and Published:
Courtesy: East Hempfield Police Department

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)  Police are warning the public about a speeding ticket email scam.

East Hempfield Township Police said the email has been sent to people who live and work in Landsville.

The email says that the recipient was caught speeding in the 200 block of Church Street. It says that a payment can be made online and provides a link.

Courtesy: East Hempfield Police Department

 

Police said neither the township nor the DMV send emails to collect money.

They say if you receive the email don’t click on the link.

Police are asking victims of the scam to contact them at 717-898-3103.

