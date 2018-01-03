Pennsylvania social security glitch still not fixed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A glitch that kicked 22,000 Pennsylvanians out of the state’s Medicare buy-in program is not fixed.

“Social security’s been taking $134 off of my social security check when they shouldn’t have been taking it,” said Gary Mead of Harrisburg.

Last month, Human Services says a systems error caused around 22,000 Pennsylvanians to be incorrectly disenrolled from the Medicare state buy-in program starting Dec. 1. It says the error has not impacted anyone’s health care coverage, but people received less money in their December social security checks.

“I have a son, I couldn’t even buy him a Christmas gift,’ said Mead. “I’m glad that my landlord is easy on me, she understands it.’

In December, the department said it is focused on resolving the issue and compensating those affected. It remains unclear exactly when that will be. They did not return our request for an update or comment.

“A glitch, in modern day now with the technology, it should’ve been straightened out in a month,” said Mead.