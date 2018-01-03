PennDOT, State Police pitch in with farm show preps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Frigid temperatures and a chance for snow have not stopped the Pennsylvania Farm Show before, and it certainly won’t now.

Bonnie McCann, spokeswoman for the state Dept. of Agriculture, says those coming to the farm show can easily plan ahead to make their trip both safe and enjoyable.

“This is farm show weather. It’s crisp and clear…and that’s what folks expect in January, said McCann, “we certainly encourage folks to dress appropriately to come here spend time here…wear good shoes…dress in layers.”

As with every year, shuttles will transport people to-and-from the parking lots.

PennDOT’s traffic management center will be monitoring conditions through its network of cameras and will send out crews as they’re needed.

“We will have signs up if there’s winter weather advisories as well…just letting people know to slow down…and take their time getting to the show,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Scheeffler.

Guests can also get real-time traffic updates via 511PA.com, which also has a free app version. Under the Farm Show tab, you can select where you’re starting point is, and it will generate the fastest possible route for you and alert you to any delays.

To help you keep track of your children, wristbands will be available at entrances to the complex. The bracelets include a spot for emergency contact information.

In addition, troopers from across the state will be stationed around the complex to monitor conditions and help direct traffic.