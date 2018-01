HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $418 million after Tuesday night’s drawing did not have a winner.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70. The Mega Ball: 22.

The next drawing is on Friday.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $656 million. Three winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland shared that record prize in March 2012.