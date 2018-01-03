Midstate family stuck on I-95 in Georgia holds snowball fight on highway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WHTM) – The Vansant family of Middletown, Dauphin County, got stuck in ice on I-95 in Georgia while heading home from Florida.
As a way to pass the time, and have a little fun, the family held a snowball fight right in the highway.
