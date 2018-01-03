Ice angler practices safety first on frozen lake

LEWISBERRY, PA (WHTM) — While many are huddling for warmth inside their homes, Geoff Cerrelli is enjoying some rare winter recreation.

“We didn’t have safe ice last winter,” said Cerrelli. “So, I’ve been wanting to get back out here and ice fish. I wanted to try a few places and work out the kinks in the gear.”

Cerrelli, of Mechanicsburg, found a safe amount of ice had formed on the surface of the lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park, and ventured out about 70 yards. Hauling a plastic sled filled with a rod and tackle, he used a manual auger to drill an 8-inch hole in the ice, checking it for depth.

“You don’t just want to go out there willy nilly. The minimum I want is four inches, and I’m finding that out here,” said Cerrelli. “The early ice is the safe ice. Its clear, black ice.”

Cerrelli also carries several safety devices with him on the ice, including a set of awls he wears around his neck. The hand held spikes would allow him to grip the ice and attempt to pull himself up if he were to fall through the surface. Additionally, he carries a piece of wood wrapped in rope, designed for throwing to someone if he would need assistance being pulled to the surface of the ice after a fall.

Pinchot is among a network of state parks that contribute regularly to the DCNR Winter Report. The online resource allows users to select a park and determine the latest snowfall and ice depth measurements, as reported by park staff. Notes are also sometimes included, indicating if lake ice is considered safe for activities including ice fishing, ice skating and ice boating.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers additional resources to those who want to enjoy ice recreation, including an ice thickness chart and safety checklist.