Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra: January Masterworks Concert

By Published:

Maestro Stuart Malina and the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will continue its 88th season on January 6-7 with the World Premiere of Jeremy Gill’s Ainulindalë (inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s book The Silmarillion).

Adam Golka will perform one of the best of the Mozart piano concertos, Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 which is, in the opinion of many, his finest symphony.

We’ll sit down with Composer Jeremy Gill and Music Director, Stuart Malina to learn more about the upcoming performance.

