Hanover eagle camera returns for 2018

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hanover’s bald eagle camera is back for a fourth season.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is once again streaming live video and audio from a nest near Codorus State Park. Two cameras are pointed at the nest 24 hours a day.

“While it’s always a thrill to see a bald eagle in the wild, the Game Commission’s Eagle Cam allows viewers to see bald eagles in ways they never could through binoculars or a spotting scope,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan J. Burhans said. “As we’ve seen in recent years, there’s no predicting what will happen next on the Eagle Cam. But while those eagles are in and around the nest, you can pretty much guarantee you’ll see something fascinating.”

The game commission said there were doubts the cameras would return to the same tree because the nest collapsed after the live stream went off-line last July. However, the adult eagles using the nest have rebuilt it, and they appear to have it ready for another go in the coming months.

The nest previously collapsed before the 2017 season.

Bald eagles in Pennsylvania typically begin nesting in January and lay one to three eggs over several days.

An eagle pair hatched and raised two eaglets at the nest in 2015 and again in 2017. In 2016, a chick died shortly after hatching and a second egg never hatched.

Online: Pennsylvania Game Commission Eagle Cam