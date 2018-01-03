Fire crews battle flames, single digit temperatures at house fire

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) Fire crews battled flames and single digit temperatures at an early morning house fire.

They were called to the scene of a home along the 100 block of North Pine Street around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Flames could been seen shooting out from the roof of the home.

There were four people inside of the home but everyone made it out safely.

Even though it was cold, firefighters were able to put water on to the fire and put it out. However, the water caused icy conditions surrounding the home.

No one was hurt.

The fire caused significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.