DEP suspends construction on Sunoco gas pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Environmental Protection has ordered Sunoco to suspend construction on a natural gas pipeline that crosses 17 Pennsylvania counties.

Wednesday’s order cites a series of violations regarding the Mariner East 2 pipeline, including violations at three construction sites in the Harrisburg area.

The department says Sunoco last month received complaints of cloudy water in two private wells in Silver Spring Township, in Cumberland County, after the company changed its construction method in the area without first obtaining a proper permit.

The company also installed a stream crossing in Toboyne Township, in Perry County, without a permit. The department said Sunoco built the “air bridge” over an existing bridge that had been deemed unsafe by county bridge inspectors.

In November, Sunoco conducted horizontal directional drilling activities at a construction site in Lower Swatara Township, in Dauphin County, and was not authorized to do so, the department said.

Construction is suspended until Sunoco takes steps to fix the problems.

