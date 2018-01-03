Company plans 300 new jobs in Manchester Township

Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Fortune 500 company will create 307 new jobs when it expands its two facilities in York County over the next three years.

Assurant plans to expand its two Manchester Township facilities to support the growth of its mobile phone repair business, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The company is a provider of protection products, insurance services, and customer support. It currently employs about 1,340 people at the two facilities.

Wolf said Assurant received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The proposal includes a $250,000 grant and $614,000 in tax credits.

