Coastal storm stays east, turning windy and frigid later tomorrow

Much of the country is still locked in a deep freeze thanks to polar air spilling southward. Locally, high pressure will give us another sunny and bright day. Harrisburg International Airport has already recorded a new record low this morning. The old record was 4 degrees set back in 1918. That 100 year old record has fallen today with a low so far of 3 degrees! Highs will rebound into the upper 20s this afternoon as a storm works its way up the east coast. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of that coastal low with lows falling into the upper teens.

While the brunt of this storm will stay too far east to give the local area much to be concerned about, there will be clouds to start off Thursday. There could also be some snow showers in our extreme eastern counties such as Lebanon and Lancaster. A quick coating is possible, but likely no more as the moisture from this storm will stay east toward Philly and New Jersey. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will again be in the mid 20s. As the storm moves up into New England later tomorrow, windy and frigid conditions wrap around the back of it. Wind speeds over 25 mph will be sustained later tomorrow through Friday. Sub-zero wind chills will be likely Friday morning so take the proper precautions. It will feel like 10-20 degrees below 0! The ice box across Central PA will continue for sure…

The weekend will bring more potential for record cold as more polar air spills southward. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature low temperature near 0 degrees. It is going to get worse before it gets better as the saying goes. By early next week, another storm looks to pull in warmer air and bring some rain and/or a wintry mix by the second half of Monday into Tuesday. We will track it for you and keep you posted in the forecast. In the meantime, stay warm during these frigid days (and nights) ahead!