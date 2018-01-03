Accomplice to 2007 murder gets lesser sentence

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate who was 16 years old when he took part in the murder of a Lancaster County man has a chance for parole – but not for another 20 years.

Emru Kebede was resentenced Wednesday to 30 years to life in prison, meaning he’ll be eligible for a parole hearing in 2037, the district attorney’s office said.

Kebede, now 27, was serving life for the May 2007 killing of Ray Diener during a botched robbery outside Diener’s home in West Donegal Township.

A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling deemed automatic life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.” Kebede is the last of 12 inmates to be resentenced for killings they committed as juveniles in Lancaster County.

Prosecutors say Kebede and three other men were looking for someone to rob and stopped at Diener’s home after seeing him through a window. They rang the doorbell and told Diener their car had broken down.

One of the men, Abraham Sanchez, pulled a gun and ordered Diener to the ground. Diener was shot as he wrestled Sanchez for the gun, and Sanchez then backed up and shot Diener in the chest and neck before the four fled, leaving Diener to die on his doorstep.

Sanchez was 18 years old at the time. He was sentenced to death.

Two other defendants, Lorenzo Schrijver and Robert Baker, were convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.