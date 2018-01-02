York Mayor sworn in despite controversy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Helfrich was sworn in as the 25th mayor of the City of York Tuesday.

Helfrich lost the Democratic primary to Mayor Kim Bracey, but had enough write-in votes to appear on the Republican ballot in November’s General Election. He defeated her by just 125 votes.

Six residents have filed a complaint asking a judge to keep Helfrich from being sworn in Tuesday. Helfrich pleaded guilty to felony drug possession after he was arrested with a man carrying psychedelic drugs. He spent 45 days in county prison. They say the convictions make him ineligible to hold that office.

“If we don’t have a city of forgiveness, we are not brining people back into the fold to work as a community,” said Helfrich.

York County District Attorney-Elect Dave Sunday refused to comment if he’ll look into Helfrich’s former felony convictions.

“When we have people returning from prison, or people that have made mistakes, we’ve got to work together to help them improve their lives,” said Helfrich. “Not 27 years after, still be attacking them for something they did a long time ago.”

More than 100 people braved the cold Tuesday to watch Helfrich’s swearing in outside city hall. Supporters and city leaders listened as Helfrich laid out his plan to fight crime, boost the economy and unite the community.

“Part of crime prevention is also changing the community, providing jobs, making sure that people have the things that they need to be healthy and prosperous,” said Helfrich.

Helfrich also plans to donate 10% of his salary to city programs that help children and families.